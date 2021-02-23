COVID-19 vaccine scams on the rise: 4 things to know

Scams involving the COVID-19 vaccine are growing in the U.S., as scammers seek to exploit personal information or money from consumers researching how to get the vaccine, according to an article published Feb. 23 in The Wall Street Journal.

Four takeaways to know:

Some scammers are using web tools to make counterfeit websites that look identical to drug companies' legitimate websites. For example, three men in Baltimore were arrested Feb. 11 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after allegedly creating a mock Moderna website to sell fake vaccines for $30 per dose, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



Other scam sites aim to collect consumers' personal data for phishing attacks.



DHS has analyzed almost 80,000 COVID-19 domain names to identify scams. Moderna's website is modernatx.com. Scam websites have used domains like mordernatx.com or moderna.shop to pose as the authentic website.



The U.S. has seized about $33 million in illicit funds from COVID-19 scams as of last week.





