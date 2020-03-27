Airbnb to provide free housing to 100,000 healthcare workers

Airbnb announced March 26 that it will house 100,000 healthcare providers, relief workers and first responders around the world free of cost.

“Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help,” said Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. “We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders. We are connecting our nonprofit partners, government agencies and others with our incredible host community to work together in these extraordinary times.”

In Italy and France approximately 6,000 hosts have volunteered their homes to healthcare providers. If hosts want to offer their homes to healthcare providers, they can opt into the program though the Open Homes platform.

Airbnb is working with experts to ensure the safety of healthcare providers with exposure to COVID-19. The company recommends hosts list entire homes while agreeing to a number of safety requirements, including enhanced cleaning, social distancing with guests and implementing 72 hours between stays.

For hosts who don’t want to offer up their homes, they can make donations. Airbnb will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to nonprofits that are helping with COVID-19 relief efforts.

