Wyoming hospital staff to receive hazard pay

Employees at Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, Wyo., will receive hazard pay during the COVID-9 pandemic, according to Sheridan Media, which cites a news release.

Employees who worked from March 2020 through January 2021 will receive a one-time payout covering the 10-month period. Full-time employees will receive $5,000, and part-time employees will receive $2,500. Per diem employees will receive $1,000.

CEO Sean McCallister said, "Employees worked extra shifts, delayed or canceled vacations, expanded their job scope, minimized internal spread of the virus despite consistent exposure to it, and prevented virus outbreak in the nursing home. I'm pleased with our approach to the payout because housekeeping, dietary and laundry staff will receive the same amount as physicians and senior leaders. It recognizes that every team member has contributed in equally important and valuable ways during the pandemic."

The payout, which is coming from federal stimulus funds, was approved by the Johnson County Hospital District board of trustees Jan. 27, according to the report.

