Texas hospital to provide second round of stipends to employees

Employees at Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital can look forward to a special stipend in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a memo from the hospital's CEO.

In the memo sent to staff on Jan. 28, Texas Children's President and CEO Mark Wallace said those working full-time will receive a $500 stipend, and those working part-time will receive a stipend of $250. The hospital's roughly 12,200 employees will receive their stipend in a separate check on Feb. 5.

"Please know that I remain incredibly grateful to our entire workforce for your continued hard work and the professional and personal sacrifices you've made," Mr. Wallace wrote.

This is the second time over the last year that Texas Children's has provided stipends to workers. The hospital offered the same stipend amounts last April.

