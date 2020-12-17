Nearly 200,000 CVS Health workers getting $250 bonuses

As an expression of gratitude for their COVID-19 work, nearly 200, 000 CVS Health workers are getting $250 bonuses, according to Business Insider.

The bonuses, which total about $60 million, are for part-time and full-time workers in areas including retail, long-term care pharmacy, distribution, and pharmacy benefit management, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Employees are slated to begin receiving them in January.

CVS said it will also adjust some employees' compensation to ease disruption related to COVID-19.

Read the full Business Insider article here.

More articles on compensation:

Why pay for public hospital CEOs is kept secret in Indiana

Advocate Aurora to give $66M in employee bonuses

RN pay in 2020: 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.