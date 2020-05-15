Mount Sinai cuts crisis pay

Mount Sinai Health System in New York City has cut crisis pay for its employees, a Mount Sinai spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Sinai residents and fellows saw $300 added to each paycheck starting April 6. Others on the front lines of the pandemic saw $250-a-week hazard pay and a higher overtime rate of $100 an hour, according to The New York Post.

However, the health system has decided to end the hazard pay and higher overtime rate. Mount Sinai cited it as one of its cost-cutting moves, according to the report.

The crisis pay will end May 16.

"As our inpatient and emergency department COVID-19 volumes are now less than half of what they were at the peak, we are slowly and cautiously returning our system, staff, and roles back to a more normal level. This includes removing some of the structures we built to expand capacity in the hospitals and returning working hours back to more traditional levels. As a result, we do not anticipate the same overtime hours being required, nor crisis pay which in many cases was linked to overtime, and we are unwinding healthcare agency arrangements that supplied extra support during the surge," said Jason Kaplan, spokesperson for Mount Sinai.

"This is a good sign as the pandemic, for now, is easing in our area but should it return we will be ready to increase capacity accordingly," he added.

