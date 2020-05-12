10 highest-paying states for nurse practitioners

Nurse practitioners have the highest average annual salary in California, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are the 10 states where nurse practitioners have the highest annual average salary based on the data:

1. California: $138,660

2. Washington: $126,920

3. Hawaii: $124,000

4. New Jersey: $123,810

5. Minnesota: $122,850

6. New York: $122,550

7. Massachusetts: $122,240

8. Wyoming: $118,110

9. Nevada: $115,970

10. Alaska: $115,890

For the full state-by-state average compensation for nurse practitioners, click here.

