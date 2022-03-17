Executive pay at CHS, Tenet and HCA: 8 things to know

Some top executives at major for-profit hospital operators saw their total compensation rise last year, while others saw total pay decline.

Eight things to know about executive compensation at Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare:

CHS

1. Tim Hingten received a base salary of $1.2 million in 2021, up from the $1 million he made in his former role as COO of the Franklin, Tenn.-based company. He will get a base salary of $1.25 million this year. He will also be able to earn up to 225 percent of his salary in 2022 from CHS' performance incentive plan.

2. CHS President and CFO Kevin Hammons received a base salary of $700,000 last year. His base salary is $750,000 this year, and he'll be able to earn up to 125 percent of his salary in cash bonuses.

3. CHS President of Clinical Operations and CMO Lynn Simon, MD, will get a base salary of $643,775 in 2022, up from $625,000 in 2021. She will also be able to earn up to 115 percent of her salary from CHS' performance incentive plan.

HCA

4. Samuel Hazen, who became CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA in January 2019, received a base salary of $1.48 million last year, compared to $1.34 million in 2020. After factoring in incentive compensation, stock awards and pension benefits, Mr. Hazen's compensation totaled $20.64 million in 2021, compared to $30.4 million a year earlier.

5. HCA Executive Vice President and CFO William Rutherford's salary increased from $831,251 in 2020 to $916,743 in 2021. He ended last year with total compensation of $7.16 million, up from $6.13 million in 2020.

6. HCA American Group President Jon Foster and National Group President Charles Hall each received a salary of $899,113 in 2021, up from $815,264 in 2020. Mr. Foster's compensation totaled $6.05 million last year, and Mr. Hall's compensation totaled $5.63 million.

Tenet

7. Saum Sutaria, MD, who became CEO of Dallas-based Tenet last year, received a base salary of $1.2 million. His salary was $1 million in 2020, when he served as the company's president COO. As CEO, Dr. Sutaria is eligible to receive an annual incentive bonus of at least 125 percent of his base salary.

8. Ronald Rittenmeyer served as CEO and executive chair of Tenet before leaving the CEO role last year. He will serve as executive chair of the company until the end of 2023 and as an executive advisor to Tenet's CEO and board from Jan. 1, 2024, through the end of 2025, under an amended employment agreement entered into this year. Under the agreement, Tenet will pay Mr. Rittenmeyer an annual salary of $750,000, and he'll be eligible to receive annual bonuses.















