Beaumont Health employees to receive 'thanks for Thanksgiving' bonuses

Beaumont Health is giving employees bonuses in recognition of their work during 2020, the Southfield, Mich.-based health system said Nov. 12.

Employees will receive the "thanks for Thanksgiving" appreciation payments Nov. 25. About 120 senior leaders are excluded.

"With Thanksgiving later this month, it is the right time to show our thanks to all the employees who make Beaumont one of the top healthcare systems in the country," the health system said in a news release.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000, while part-time and contingent employees will receive up to $1,000 depending on average hours worked this year, according to Beaumont Health. All part-time employees will receive at least $500 and all contingents will receive at least $200.

Beaumont Health said Beaumont Medical Group employees will also receive a $1,000 reimbursement payment.

The health system said it is also investing $1 million in its eight medical staffs, and leaders at each site will determine how to use the money "to invest in ways to advance medical care and better serve patients."

In addition to the appreciation payments, the health system is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour for employees who are not represented by a union, effective Dec. 13.

The health system said over the next three months, it also will consider other employees who make near minimum wage and whose pay may need to be adjusted based on their experience. Beaumont Health expects to make these adjustments by the end of February,to retain skilled and experienced workers.

Beaumont Health said it also will address an increased pay differential for some employees who work afternoons, midnights and weekends, effective Nov. 29. These workers include nurses, respiratory therapists, care coordinators and some other clinical positions.

Read more about the health system's compensation strategy here.

