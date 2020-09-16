10 highest-paid hospital CEOs in Ohio

Thomas Zenty III, the CEO of University Hospitals in Cleveland, was the top-paid CEO in Ohio in 2018, according to a ranking from the Cincinnati Business Courier.

For its review, the Courier analyzed compensation data from 2018, the most recent year for which information is available. The list includes incoming, interim and retired CEOs.

Here are the 10 CEOs with the highest total compensation, which includes pay, bonuses and retirement benefits, for 2018:

1. Thomas Zenty III, University Hospitals (Cleveland): $5.34 million

2. David Blom*, OhioHealth (Columbus): $4.72 million

3. Steve Allen*, MD, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus): $3.31 million

4. John Starcher Jr., Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $3.26 million

5. Randy Oostra, ProMedica (Toledo): $3.06 million

6. Tom Mihaljevic, MD, Cleveland Clinic: $3.02 million

7. Fred Manchur, Kettering Health Network (Dayton): $2.96 million

8. Michael Fisher, Cincinnati Children's: $2.16 million

9. Steve Markovich, MD, OhioHealth: $2.01 million

10. Mary Boosalis, Premier Health (Dayton): $1.92 million

*Retired



More articles on compensation:

Proposal provides additional $225 a month to hospital workers battling COVID-19

5 stories on healthcare salaries

North Dakota hospital paying COVID-19 bonuses to employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.