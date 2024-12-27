Why one of the nation's busiest EDs offers dental care

Emergency departments aren't typically equipped to handle toothaches, but at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, dental care is now just a room away.

Located in the Bronx, the 362-bed hospital serves a high proportion of uninsured patients and those with substance use disorders — populations often at greater risk for oral health issues. With one of the nation's busiest emergency departments, the hospital frequently encountered patients seeking care for dental emergencies, only to refer them to its dental practices as walk-ins. This process often caused care delays, confusion and frustration for both patients and staff, Lewis Marshall, MD, the hospital's chief medical officer, said during a recent podcast with Becker's.

To address these challenges, Lincoln Hospital added a fully equipped dental room to its adult ED. The program, which operates weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is staffed by a full-time dental attending, resident and dental assistant. It serves up to 30 patients daily, providing treatments such as extractions, bite adjustments and incision and drainage procedures. Clinicians also help patients schedule follow-up appointments for routine dental care within the system.

The program has seen more than 2,800 patients this year. Dr. Marshall noted that hospital leaders are exploring options to expand the program in 2025, including extending hours and adding more services.

"This program reduced the walk-in patients in the dental practice, helping with patient flow and satisfaction of patients and staff," Dr. Marshall said.

Lincoln Hospital is currently the only ED within NYC Health + Hospitals to offer dental emergency services, though NewYork Presbyterian Queens offers a similar program.

Alongside this initiative, Lincoln Hospital has also launched a pediatric dental program that has seen rapid growth, spurring the creation of a two-year pediatric dental residency program.



"I'm really proud of what we've done over the past year, and I think we've really provided a significant benefit to our community," Dr. Marshall said of the hospital's dental initiatives.