Mississippi hospital closes region's only neonatal ICU

Greenville, Miss..-based Delta Health System's The Medical Center closed its neonatal intensive care unit in July, citing $1 million in annual losses, Mississippi Today reported Aug. 23.

Delta Health's was the only NICU in a four-county region in Mississippi. The counties the hospital serviced — Bolivar, Coahama, Sunflower and Washington — have poverty levels over 30 percent, according to Mississippi Today.

The hospital also closed its cardiac rehab unit and now operates only one medical floor, Iris Yeldell Stacker, interim CEO of Delta Health System, said in an Aug. 1 presentation to the Washington County Board of Supervisors.



