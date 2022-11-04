Bomb threats halt operations at 3 Texas hospitals

Operations were halted and two Waco, Texas, hospitals and one Temple, Texas, hospital were evacuated after receiving bomb threats, ABC affiliate KWTX reported Nov. 3.

Employees and patients were seen waiting outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco as police searched the building before allowing everyone to return.

Baylor Scott & White Health spokesperson Tiya Searcy confirmed its Waco- and Temple-based hospitals — Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Baylor Scott & White Temple, respectively — both received phone calls about the possibility of suspicious packages on its campuses.

"The calls were deemed to be noncredible. Out of an abundance of caution, local police departments and Baylor Scott & White Public Safety immediately conducted a thorough search of both campuses. They have now given the all-clear and normal operations are continuing," Ms. Searcy told KWTX.

The all-clear was given at all three hospitals, according to the report.

Becker's has reached out to Ascension for comment.