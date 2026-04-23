Ascension Illinois puts primary care in its hospital

Chicago-based Ascension Illinois is moving two primary care clinics into one of its hospitals.

Labouré Clinic and Lakeview Internal Medicine Clinic will now be located on the 10th floor of Ascension St. Joseph-Chicago campus. The new space offers additional exam rooms, a renovated waiting area and will bring primary care closer to specialty services offered at the hospital, according to an April 22 system news release.

The clinics will continue its normal services and physicians.

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