AdventHealth using 'mission control' center to improve care coordination metrics

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is using a command center it calls "mission control" to improve its care coordination metrics, according to a Sept. 19 article from the health system.

"Like an air-traffic controller, Mission Control helps land all of our patients at the right bed in the right place at the right time," Sanjay Pattani, MD, emergency medicine physician and associate chief medical officer of AdventHealth Mission Control, said in the article.

The initiative uses 60 TV monitors that track patients' movement across the health system, from the time of admission (or even before, in an ambulance) to the time of discharge. Its data is updated every three to five seconds, resulting in 600,000 data messages per day, according to the article.

A team of 50 staff members, including nurses, EMS and flight dispatchers and transport techs, monitor the system 24/7 to juggle and place patients throughout the system, effectively decreasing care delays, the article said.

Since implementing Mission Control, AdventHealth has seen improvements in several areas of care coordination. ER beds have been assigned 15 minutes faster; admission to bed placement time decreased by more than 23 minutes; lateral transfer due to overcapacity increased more than 600 percent; the transfer center's phone call abandonment rate decreased by 5 percent; and transport times for interhospital transfers have decreased more than 15 minutes, AdventHealth reported.

Mission Control was launched in 2019, and AdventHealth is planning a 2023 expansion that can aid in predicting staffing needs.