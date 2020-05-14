112 Washington state hospitals, health systems unite to encourage appropriate healthcare use

Washington state's 112 hospitals and health systems are joining forces for a campaign to encourage people to get healthcare when they need it and address concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizations are launching the public education campaign May 14.

They said they want people to know their healthcare options during the public health crisis as well as efforts healthcare providers are making to keep people safe when they need in-person care.

"Washington's healthcare providers are united in ensuring the availability and safety of accessing care," participants say on the campaign website. "We're available to care for you and your family, whether your concern is physical or emotional. Don't delay."

Click here for more information, including campaign videos.

