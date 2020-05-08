6 California health systems link up, encourage residents to get healthcare when needed

Six health systems in greater Los Angeles said they are coming together for an educational/public service campaign to encourage patients to seek important medical care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providence, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai are all involved in the BetterTogether.Health campaign. The campaign declares, "Life may be on pause. Your health isn't."

Many Los Angeles residents "are going without important medical care for other illnesses or injuries" during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders from the health systems wrote on the campaign website.

"Please do not delay getting the healthcare you need. We strongly encourage you to call a trusted healthcare provider, like your doctor's office, a hospital or an urgent care center. Many issues can be addressed with informed guidance, prescriptions or a telemedicine appointment," they said.

The education campaign comes as medical professionals have warned about the potential health consequences of too many people avoiding necessary and timely medical services.

The health systems are jointly getting their message out through multilanguage TV and radio ads, as well as billboards, newspapers, magazines, digital campaigns, social media and links to vital healthcare resources.



Read more about the campaign here.

