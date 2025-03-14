What an aging population means for Aspirus

A $227 million expansion project at Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital — the largest investment in the health system's history — aims to address rising patient volumes and reinforce the hospital as a destination for complex, specialized care, hospital President Jeff Wicklander told Becker's.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital has seen increased patient volumes, particularly among higher-acuity patients, driven by an aging population and market changes. The expansion will include 48 intermediate care beds, a 16-bed observation unit, redesigned specialized care units and expanded surgical facilities.

"As our population ages, we see higher utilization, and within that, we see higher acuity," Mr. Wicklander said. "So building the capacity to be able to care for them at an ICU level and at a step-down level is really important for this organization."

The hospital recently rebuilt its emergency department to accommodate growing demand, which has helped manage volume increases. However, inpatient capacity remains a key focus.

"About 80% of the patients who come into the emergency department get discharged back home," he said. "We want to be able to care for that 20% so they can get a bed in a timely fashion. As we see a more complex population, having those high complexity and step-down beds will be really important to ensure timely access."

The hospital's ICUs operate at a very high capacity, and the step down-beds will help free up ICU capacity where needed, he added.

The expansion also includes plans for a new fixed PET/CT scanner to enhance cancer and cardiac care by enabling timely diagnostics and reducing patient travel for such scans. The quick testing will provide better baseline assessments, allowing caregivers to move into treatment plans more effectively.

The expansion is in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in summer 2025. The project will take place over three years, Mr. Wicklander said.

While many health systems are shifting some focus away from inpatient care, Wausau-based Aspirus Health is making inpatient expansion a priority, he said.

"What we're seeing is that even though we have an aging population that is slowly shrinking, we see more need and higher utilization," Mr. Wicklander said. "We think it's critically important that we're able to meet the full spectrum of care — from primary, emergent, inpatient and into post-acute care — in a very efficient and effective manner. For us, that includes adding more high-acuity beds."