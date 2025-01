Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is planning a $227 million expansion at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Three notes:

1. The multi-phase project is slated to begin in early 2025, according to a Jan. 21 health system news release.

2. Plans include 48 intermediate care beds and a 16-bed observation unit.

3. The expansion will also feature a new fixed PET/CT scanner to minimize patient travel for imaging, along with specialized care units and expanded surgical facilities.