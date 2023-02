Pittsburgh-based UPMC St. Margaret hospital is investing in new LED lighting, paved parking lots, American Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, new signs and a replacement canopy to improve the exterior safety of the UPMC hospital, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Feb. 5.

The 96 new LED bulbs, designed to improve visibility at night, cost $50,000. The construction project is being completed in phases to reduce inconvenience for patients.

The first two phases will be completed in the fall.