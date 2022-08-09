UNM breaks ground on $43M nursing school

The University of New Mexico on Aug. 8 broke ground on a $43.3 million facility to house and consolidate its college of nursing and college of population health, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The 94,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in 2024 and will be located west of the UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. State and university officials expect the new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence building to help enrollment more than double over the next few years.

UNM currently enrolls just over 200 nursing students a year. They hope to increase it to 328 students by 2024, and 432 students annually by 2028.

"We will also be better equipped to recruit and retain expert nursing faculty and to educate the next generation of students," said Christine Kasper, PhD, RN, dean of UNM's college of nursing, according to the Albuquerque Journal.