Texas VA hospital to reopen after two decades

Hayley DeSilva -

A shuttered Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin, Texas, has been purchased by Merkabah after being closed for almost 20 years, ABC affiliate KXXV reported Nov. 9. 

The facility will offer a variety of specialty care services and full ambulance services. It will create 300 new jobs with special consideration for local applicants. 

There was a previous attempt to reopen the hospital as a veteran's transition facility in 2017 that fell through. 

Additional details are expected from Merkabah early next week. Construction is slated to begin in January 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles