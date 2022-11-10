Texas VA hospital to reopen after two decades

A shuttered Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin, Texas, has been purchased by Merkabah after being closed for almost 20 years, ABC affiliate KXXV reported Nov. 9.

The facility will offer a variety of specialty care services and full ambulance services. It will create 300 new jobs with special consideration for local applicants.

There was a previous attempt to reopen the hospital as a veteran's transition facility in 2017 that fell through.

Additional details are expected from Merkabah early next week. Construction is slated to begin in January 2023.