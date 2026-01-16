Texas system opens $30M hospital in Houston

Houston-based Townsen Memorial Health System opened its second hospital Jan. 15 — a $30 million facility in west Houston — bringing the system to 12 locations overall.

Townsen Memorial Hospital-West includes 13 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, an emergency department and a cardiac catheterization lab, according to a news release shared with Becker’s.

The hospital’s services include general surgery, bariatric surgery, spine and orthopedic procedures, OB-GYN and ENT surgeries, vascular procedures, interventional pain management, and other service lines. The facility is equipped with the da Vinci robotic surgical system and diagnostic tools such as 3T and wide-bore MRI, CT and X-ray, according to the release.

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