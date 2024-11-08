Texas hospital plans $343M expansion

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources plans to build an eight-story, $343 million tower that will add around 200 beds to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Set to open in fall 2028, the tower will have nearly 400 licensed acute and critical care beds, up from the hospital's current 230 beds. The project will allow the hospital to expand its capacity for patients needing short-term intensive care and critical care, according to a Nov. 6 news release.

Texas Health has also started construction on a new operating room for advanced neuroscience, heart, and vascular procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacements. A new, six-story parking garage on the hospital's campus also opened this month.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano is located in Collin County, where the population has grown significantly over the past decade, reaching 1.15 million people in 2022.

Texas Health Resources, a faith-based nonprofit, serves 16 counties in North Texas and operates 29 hospitals.