Texas children's system plans 10-year expansion

Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health Care System has shared plans to enhance its Cook Children's Medical Center, also in Fort Worth, with a 10-year expansion project.

The project is estimated to cost $1.25 billion, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Feb. 10.

The expansion comprises a 700,000-square-foot medical tower, a 37-bed expansion of the hospital's neonatal ICU, a redesign and expansion of the hospital's pediatric ICU, increased capacity for hematology and oncology research and services, along with added operating rooms and imaging services, a spokesperson for the system said in a Feb. 11 statement shared with Becker's.

The project will also feature a new parking garage and utility plant to support the facility, along with a relocation of the Kids' Place Child Development Center to a new facility. Construction on the main campus will begin this summer.