Sutter Health breaks ground on $380M cancer center

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has begun construction on a cancer center in Modesto, Calif.

The Advanced Cancer Center and Care Complex will cost an estimated $380 million and is part of the health system’s larger multiyear expansion plan in the Modesto area, according to a Jan. 15 news release from Sutter Health.

The center will be located on Sutter Health’s Memorial Medical Center campus and is expected to open in 2029. The facility will offer clinic visits, screening, infusion and radiation therapy, imaging, lab and pharmacy services, as well as an ambulatory surgery center and expanded access to about 150 clinical trials.

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