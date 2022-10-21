Steward Health's $227M construction project on hold

Texarkana, Texas-based Wadley Regional Medical Center, owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care, has paused the $227 million construction of its facility, KSLA reported Oct. 20.

The reason for the pause has not yet been announced. The hospital was due to open in 2024.

"We are fully committed to serving this community," officials from Wadley Regional told the news outlet. "We are still in the planning stages of this project, but will be proceeding with the previously announced plans for the replacement hospital."

There has been no visible activity at the location, according to KSLA.

The hospital has not said when construction will continue or whether the slated opening date will change.