Shuttered California hospital steps closer to reopening

A California hospital that closed in 2023 is nearing reopening, CEO Steve Sark announced Feb. 9.

In a Facebook video, Mr. Stark said Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital expects the state Department of Public Health to complete a survey assessing its readiness to care for patients.



He anticipates the survey will last about a week and will review policies and procedures, facilities, employee files, supplies and equipment.

"When they leave, they will give us the blessing to begin seeing patients," Mr. Stark said, adding that an official opening date will be announced afterward.

He went on to thank federal, state and local officials involved in the reopening, as well as the healthcare professionals and community members involved.

"You've stood beside us. You've allowed us to have delays. You've been patient and you've been so nice and welcoming," said Mr. Stark. "And we know what an important asset this is for Madera. We're almost there. We're to the finish line."



MCH, a 106-bed acute care hospital, closed in January 2023 and filed for bankruptcy months later. Modesto, Calif.-based American Advanced Management operates the hospital.