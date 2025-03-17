Scripps plans $1.2B hospital campus on land it acquired 35 years ago

San Diego-based Scripps Health is moving forward with plans to build a $1.2 billion hospital and outpatient campus in San Marcos, Calif., a spokesperson for the health system confirmed to Becker's.

The Scripps San Marcos Medical Center campus will be built on a 13-acre site. The first phase of the project will be a comprehensive ambulatory facility. The second phase will be an acute care hospital that will include 200 to 250 beds

"We acquired the San Marcos property 35 years ago but it wasn't the right time to build," Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said in a March 17 news release. "Our patient population in the area has since grown to the point that it made sense for us to move forward. Scripps provides care to many residents of the San Marcos region today and this campus will expand access and make care more convenient for these patients and their families."

Scripps, a five-hospital system, bought the land in 1990, with a goal at some point in the future to build a campus that would include ambulatory care and an acute care hospital.

Last week, Scripps' board approved the facility plans for the campus. The health system will now work with the City of San Marcos on the development and construction of the ambulatory care facility to include multispecialty and primary care physician offices, ambulatory surgery, cancer care, imaging and laboratory services.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recently opened a $400 million, 206-bed hospital in San Marcos. The seven-story facility is Kaiser's third hospital in the system's San Diego service area.