Rush looks to build new $70M outpatient care facility

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center will build a new $70 million, 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility at a former Sears site on the West Side, NBC Chicago reported March 21.

The facility will have 90 exam rooms to provide services ranging from urgent care to imaging and diagnostics.

Dino Rumoro, DO, CEO of Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital, told NBC Chicago that he had been looking for a complementary outpatient facility for his hospital since taking the reins in 2021.

Construction on the new facility will start this fall, and the opening is expected in January 2025.