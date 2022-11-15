Roper St. Francis Healthcare to purchase $9.2M city hall building for hospital relocation

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare has plans to purchase the town's former city hall building for $9.2 million to relocate one of its hospitals, the Post and Courier reported Nov. 14.

The city's finance committee will vote Nov. 15 on whether the city will allow the building to be sold to the healthcare system. A final decision will be made by the entire city council after the meeting.

If approved, the sale will mark the final step in Roper's plans to move from peninsular Charleston to South Carolina's third-largest city.

"For those of us old-timers who remember when you needed to go to a hospital you had to go to the peninsula, this is a big deal," Ron Brinson, councilman and chairman of the city's finance committee told the publication. "It’s going to attract more and more folks to our city ….."



Many Roper employees are expected to be affected by the relocation, according to the Post and Courier.