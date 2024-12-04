Providence's $712M California hospital expansion: 5 updates

The $712 million expansion of Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., is underway.

Here are five key updates:

1. The new tower is expected to be completed by 2030, with additional campus improvements planned through 2032, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

2. Current plans include 12 operating rooms and a total of 76 beds, along with an expanded emergency department, the spokesperson said.

3. The tower will replace the pavilion building, which houses operating rooms and an acute rehab facility, The Orange County Register reported Dec. 2. A new loading dock will be added to reduce traffic for patients and staff, according to the report.

4. Announced in 2022, the project also calls for two multi-specialty health centers, one in Rancho Mission Viejo and one in San Clemente, Calif.

5. Additional campus upgrades include a three-acre park, which will be constructed after the tower is finalized, the Register reported.