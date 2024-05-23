Plans move forward for independent Wisconsin hospital

The Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative in Eau Claire, Wis., is moving forward with a plan to develop an independent nonprofit community hospital and emergency department after Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System closed two area hospitals in March.

The new hospital will be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, comprising anywhere from 60 to 70 beds and an emergency room. It will also be governed and managed by elected community members of the cooperative through a board of directors, according to a Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative May 22 news release.

The cooperative, which was founded in February, received commitment from more than 125 independent providers from 27 OakLeaf Medical Network clinics, which comprise over 380 providers.

Several locations are being evaluated for the new hospital with plans to confirm a location by August.

An initial concept plan for the hospital has already been provided by a local architect, who is working with the organization.





