Pizza and pediatric health: Domino's charity program raises $13M for St. Jude

Pizza company Domino's wrapped up its St. Jude "Thanks and Giving" campaign Jan. 8 after raising $13 million for the Memphis, Tenn.-based pediatric research hospital.

The campaign raised $9 million through donations and an additional $4 million through a feature asking customers to round up their order total. This latest charity funding round brings Domino's total raised to $110 million, according to a Feb. 16 Domino's news release.

The pizza chain will use $40 million of the funding raised to build the Domino's Village, a new housing facility for St. Jude's patients and their families. The six-story facility, housing 140 families, is expected to open this year.