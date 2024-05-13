Phoenix Children’s to open new NICU

Phoenix Children's Hospital has shared plans to open a 44,000-square-foot level five neonatal intensive care unit at its main Thomas Campus in Phoenix on May 15.

The new NICU, which will replace the hospital's existing one, comprises 48 private rooms and a multipurpose room for occupational, speech and physical therapy. Patient rooms are also equipped for advanced and emergency treatments, according to a May 9 Phoenix Children's news release.

Physicians will be able to easily access patients and transport them to the operating room, radiology, and other hospital ancillary areas.

Phoenix Children's Hospital - East Valley in Gilbert, Ariz. will also be getting a level IIIB NICU when it opens in late 2024, according to the release.

Becker's has reached out to the hospital for the project cost and will update this story should more information become available.