$1.6B Pennsylvania hospital pavilion renamed after 'transformative' $100M+ gift

The Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania will be renamed The Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs in recognition of a "transformative gift" from Catherine and Anthony Clifton, Penn Medicine said in a Feb. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

The amount and terms of the donation were not disclosed, but a spokesperson representing Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine confirmed that the gift is in excess of $100 million and among the largest ever to name a U.S. hospital pavilion.

The $1.6 billion facility, part of Penn Medicine's campus in University City, Pa., comprises 47 operating rooms and 504 private patient rooms. Since opening in October 2021, The Clifton Center has recorded nearly 213,000 emergency department visits, more than 1,720 organ transplants and 110 daily surgical procedures.

The facility is also central to Penn Medicine's clinical research, serving more than 350,000 patients in studies such as CAR T cell therapy for glioblastoma and MRI techniques for prediction of coma recovery.

"Catherine and Anthony’s record setting gift is a defining moment in Penn Medicine’s evolution," University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin Mahoney said. "The Clifton Center strengthens our ability to push the boundaries of medicine, improving patient care, advancing research, and training the next generation of physicians."