NYC Health + Hospitals opens $923M Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital

NYC Health + Hospitals is to open its $923 million Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital on May 2, the first new public hospital in New York City since 1982.

The 11-story facility in Brooklyn will feature a flood-proof emergency department and 80 private rooms, and is designed to resist a once-in-500-years storm, the health system said in a release shared with Becker's.

The hospital, which was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency following Superstorm Sandy, will also feature a statue of the former Supreme Court justice, whose granddaughter will be a guest at the opening.