New York hospital plans $25M renovation

Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital is planning a $25 million emergency department renovation and expansion.

The health system has received $10.2 million in donations toward the project, according to a Sept. 9 news release from Glens Falls Hospital. It seeks to fully fund the project through donations and announced the largest fundraising campaign in its history to raise the remaining $15 million.

The updated and expanded emergency facility will be named the Sheridan Emergency Department after the David S. and Janet R. Sheridan Foundation provided a $3 million gift.

The emergency department will be expanded by 40% and will include a CT scanner, covered portico, larger waiting room, new treatment area for minor illnesses, and nearly double the number of rooms for seriously ill patients, the release said.

"Serving five counties and 6,000 square miles means we are the health care safety net for the region," Glens Falls President and CEO Paul Scimeca said in the release. "Our Emergency Department sees more than 44,000 patients every year and we project that number to increase significantly over the next 10 years."



Glens Falls Hospital is affiliated with Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System.