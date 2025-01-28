New Mexico's $40.6M investment in rural healthcare: 3 things to know

Fueled by New Mexico's Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, 26 healthcare organizations will receive a combined $40.6 million to improve access to care.

Three things to know:

1. The awards are part of $46 million allocated from the fund during the 2024 legislative session, according to a Jan. 28 news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office.

2. The organizations focus on a range of services, including primary care, behavioral health, maternal and child healthcare.

3. Recipients at hospitals include: