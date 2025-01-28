New Mexico's $40.6M investment in rural healthcare: 3 things to know

Fueled by New Mexico's Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, 26 healthcare organizations will receive a combined $40.6 million to improve access to care.
Three things to know:
1. The awards are part of $46 million allocated from the fund during the 2024 legislative session, according to a Jan. 28 news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office.
2. The organizations focus on a range of services, including primary care, behavioral health, maternal and child healthcare.
3. Recipients at hospitals include:
- Presbyterian Española Hospital: Estimated award of $912,600 to expand adult addiction medicine services.
- Sierra Vista Hospital and Clinics (Truth or Consequences): $811,446 to expand behavioral health services.
- Plains Regional Medical Center (Clovis): $658,000 to expand inpatient dialysis services.
- Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell): $502,000 to establish services including ultrasound, mammography and bone density.