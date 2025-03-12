MultiCare, Kootenai Health to develop new medical campus

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health have formed a joint venture to build a 30-acre medical campus in Post Falls, Idaho.

Four things to know:

1. Phase one of the project will include the construction of a micro-hospital with a 12-bed emergency department, an imaging suite and several patient rooms for overnight stays. A multistory medical office building will also house a new ASC, clinic offices and lab services.

2. Construction is slated to begin this year and be completed by 2028, according to a March 12 news release. A spokesperson for Kootenai Health told Becker's that an estimated project cost is not yet available.

3.The campus is designed to expand alongside the region's growing population, with plans to transition the micro-hospital into a full-service hospital and add other facilities over time.

4. Both health systems will remain independent, nonprofit organizations under the joint venture, with Kootenai Health overseeing operations and branding the campus under its name.

