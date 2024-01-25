Maryland system gets approval for nearly $540M campus

Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, part of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, has received approval from the Maryland Health Care Commission for its $539.5 million Regional Medical Center in Easton.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore dedicated $100 million in capital funds for the center's construction in his fiscal year 2025 budget.

The six-floor, 325,000-square-foot center will feature 147 beds and replace the current Easton hospital.

An academic private health system, UMMS comprises 11 hospitals and over 150 other locations. It has more than 29,000 employees and 4,600 affiliated providers, according to its website.

UM SRH has over 2,000 employees with more than 500 healthcare providers.