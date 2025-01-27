Lee Health breaks ground on $435M hospital campus: 5 notes

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has broken ground on its new healthcare campus, which will include an acute care hospital and a medical office building.

Five notes:

1. The Lee Health Fort Myers hospital will include up to 168 beds, including 24 ICU beds and a 44-bed emergency department, according to a Jan. 27 health system news release.

2. The hospital will feature 10 operating rooms. The medical office building will house eight operating rooms as well as the Lee Health Musculoskeletal Institute.

3. The first phase of construction on the campus is expected to be completed in 2028.

4. Construction company Skanska signed a $435 million contract with Lee Health to build the hospital and medical office building, according to an Oct. 29 Skanska news release.

5. Lee Memorial Hospital will provide care until the new hospital is operational.