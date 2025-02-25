Kentucky system to build 4th dual ED-urgent care facility

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health will build its fourth dual emergency and urgent care facility in partnership with Dallas-based Intuitive Health.

The new $40 million facility will open in 2026 on the Ivy Tech Community College campus in Sellersburg, Ind. Along with emergency and urgent care, the facility will offer outpatient imaging services and house Baptist Health Medical Group's primary care physician clinics on the second floor. The facility will also provide clinical training opportunities for Ivy Tech nursing and health sciences students.

Baptist Health will break ground on the project this spring, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

This will be the health system's fourth joint emergency room and urgent care location with Intuitive. Baptist Health opened its first facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., in 2022, followed by a second in Louisville in 2023. A third site is slated to open in Louisville this summer.