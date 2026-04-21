Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is planning its first replacement hospital in San Francisco in 70 years, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker’s.

Here are eight things to know:

1. Kaiser plans to replace its San Francisco Medical Center on Geary Boulevard, which opened in 1954.

2. The new hospital would be built across the street at Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street, while the existing facility would be converted into medical office buildings, if the project receives city and state approvals, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

3. Plans call for a facility with more than 600,000 square feet and more than 300 private beds, along with a modernized emergency department, advanced technology and a new parking garage.

4. The project would significantly expand the current campus. The Chronicle reported the new hospital would total about 623,000 square feet, up from roughly 367,000 square feet today, and increase capacity from 239 semiprivate beds to 300 private beds.

5. Kaiser expects the new hospital to open in 2033, with the existing hospital remaining fully operational during construction.

6. The health system does not share preliminary construction cost estimates.

7. The project is part of broader facility upgrades across Northern California, where Kaiser has replaced or is replacing hospitals in markets such as San Jose and Sacramento.

8. The plans also align with Kaiser Permanente’s broader growth strategy. In January, the system named a vice president of mergers and acquisitions and partnership development strategy implementation to support expansion efforts, and it purchased 7.2 acres in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood for $31.5 million.

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