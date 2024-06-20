IU Health's $2.3B Indianapolis hospital set to open in 2027

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has shared that its $2.3 billion hospital in downtown Indianapolis is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The hospital, which combines IU Health Methodist and University hospitals into one location, sits on a 44-acre expanded campus and will have more than 2 million square feet of space, according to information shared with Becker's from IU Health.

While a name for the hospital has not been revealed, it will comprise 16 stories and have the flexibility to accommodate 864 beds. Fifty operating rooms and 380 outpatient exam rooms will also be featured in the hospital, along with services including medical imaging, surgery, clinical research trials and care for multiple medical conditions.

Three clinical institutes, cancer, cardiovascular and neuroscience, will also be located in the hospital.

In addition to the $2.3 billion hospital, $1.98 billion has also been approved for further investments to the medical campus and "neighboring property holdings."

Once complete, the hospital will save $50 million in operating costs annually due to the consolidation of IU Health Methodist and University hospitals, which will eliminate many duplicate services.