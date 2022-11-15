Iowa hospital breaks ground on multimillion-dollar renovation project

Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital has begun construction on multimillion-dollar renovations for its birthing center, the Carroll Times Herald reported Nov. 15.

The project includes a modernization of the facility and updated equipment and beds in birthing rooms. The new rooms are designed to keep families, including newborns, together during a patient's stay. This is the first time the unit has been updated in 20 years.

St. Anthony's serves 10 counties in the state and delivered 355 babies in 2021. Allen Anderson, president and CEO of the hospital, told the publication he expects the number of deliveries will increase as surrounding hospitals continue to stop offering birthing services.

The Birth Place has been moved to another unit for the time being, with all services continuing to be offered. Construction is slated to wrap in spring 2023.