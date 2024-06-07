Intermountain to open $680M Colorado hospital

The new Intermountain Health Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge, Colo., is expected to open Aug. 3, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed to Becker's.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health will transfer patients from its current Wheat Ridge, Colo., location to the new hospital, which is about 3.5 miles away. Intermountain expects to transfer about 180 patients to the new hospital on Aug. 3, beginning at 8 a.m.

Intermountain said the move to the hospital will expand access to emergency care in areas including trauma, stroke, heart attack, neurosurgery, interventional neurology and neuroscience critical care.

The total project cost is $680 million, a spokesperson for the system told Becker's.