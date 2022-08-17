Idaho specialty hospital acquired for $67.5M

Investment management firm Hammes Partners has acquired Post Falls, Idaho-based Northwest Specialty Hospital for $67.5 million in a deal that includes expansion of the property, the healthcare finance division of First Citizens Bank said Aug. 17.

"Northwest Specialty Hospital and its medical office building are top-notch properties that support quality medical care in a fast-growing region where demand is strong," Todd Kibler, managing principal of Hammes Partners, said in an Aug. 17 news release.

The hospital has 32 beds, eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms, two anesthesia recovery rooms, an endoscopy center, a 36,000-square-foot medical office building and is part of the Greater Spokane market.

CIT, a division of Citizens Bank, led financing of the deal.