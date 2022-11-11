Hoag launches $300 million expansion, renovation campaign

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Health is launching a $300 million campaign to expand its Irving hospital.
The new campus will be located four miles from John Wayne Airport, making it easier for travelers to seek care there, according to a Nov. 10 news release from the health system. The project will span a full city block and is expected to be completed in 2025.
The following features will be added to the campus:
- Six new buildings, including 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities
- Two specialty hospitals: one for women's health and one for cancer and digestive health
- Urgent care services for cancer patients
- "Wellness and health-enhancing" spaces, including meditation gardens
- Renovations to the existing facility