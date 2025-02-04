HCA plans 3 new freestanding emergency centers in Florida

HCA Florida Healthcare's West Florida Division, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, plans to build three new freestanding emergency rooms across several Florida counties, according to a system news release.

The investment, announced Feb. 4, comprises HCA Florida Sunlake Emergency, part of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in Pasco County, HCA Florida Oak Hill South Emergency in Hernando County, affiliated with Brooksville-based HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, and HCA Florida Black Diamond Emergency, to be located in Citrus County and part of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

"We're very excited about these investments in the communities we serve to ensure access to needed emergency care and ultimately the healthcare continuum," Jyric Sims, PhD, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division, said in the release. "As Tampa Bay's largest healthcare system of more than 23,000 colleagues and 17 hospitals, we proudly serve some of the fastest growing communities in the nation."

Construction is expected to begin on the three facilities this year, with completion expected in 2026, according to the release.

HCA Healthcare operates 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom.